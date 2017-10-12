Reliance Jio has announce a 100 per cent cashback offer on Rs 399 recharge for Jio Prime customers. Dubbed the ‘Diwali Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer, the cashback comes in the form of eight Rs 50 vouchers that can be redeemed in further recharges. Jio Prime customers can avail of the offer starting today, October 12 and the offer will continue until October 18.

The eight Rs 50 vouchers that you get on a recharge of Rs 399 can be redeemed against future recharges of Rs 309 or above, and on data add-ons booster packs of Rs 91 or above. The vouchers come with a condition of use that allows only one voucher to be redeemed at a time and only after November 15.

The offer can also be availed of by the subscribers who are still under the validity period of their last recharge. The recharge will activate only after the current plan validity of the recharge expires.