JLR launches Range Rover Velar SUV, price starts at Rs 7.88 million

Tata Motors-owned today announced the market launch of its latest SUV model in India, priced between Rs 7.883 million and Rs 13.8 million (Rs 1.38 crore) (ex-showroom Delhi).



The company said it will start deliveries of the vehicle to customers from dealerships within a week to ten days.



"We have had a tremendous response to the and we are sold out till March," India President & MD Rohit Suri told PTI here.



He, however, did not share the total number of bookings so far.



India had opened the bookings for the in December last year. The model will be sold in India as fully imported unit.





Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, India Ltd at the launch of BS Photo by Sanjay K Sharma

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, India Ltd at the launch of BS Photo by Sanjay K Sharma

The new model is available in three engine options of 2- litre petrol, 2-litre diesel and 3-litre diesel.The 2-litre engine variant in both petrol and diesel options are priced between Rs 7.883 million and Rs 9.186 million, while the 3-litre diesel variant is tagged at a price ranging from Rs 11-13.8 million (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).The is positioned between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport. It is equipped with features such as torque-on-demand all-wheel-drive (AWD) system for all-terrain performance and agility.India had posted 49 per cent increase in total sales at 3,954 units in 2017 as against 2,653 units in 2016."Last year our business grew exponentially. This is a reflection of more and more products becoming popular in India," Suri said.JLR's SUV portfolio in India includes Discovery Sport (starting price Rs 4.2 million), Range Rover Evoque (Rs 4.444 million ), Discovery (Rs 7.138 million), Range Rover Sport (Rs 9.382 million) and Range Rover (Rs 16.6 million).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)