L&T Tech builds IoT platform for machines

L&T Services has taken a leaf out of GE’s book to build a software platform that offers (IoT) services to its customers.

The infotech services arm of Larsen & Toubro has used the assets of its parent to connect over 4,000 machine sensors to analyse data and predict performance.

L&T has four customers for the platform, UbiqWeise, and is planning to offer value-added services using its 200-odd patents.

“If you do not have this, you will be out of business in three years. need differentiators like these,” Keshab Panda, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of L&T Services, said in an interview.

“Of course, we are going to hit $1 billion (in revenue), but my differentiator is the platforms I build,” he added.

GE pioneered the industrial Internet model with its proprietary software, Predix, that takes data from sensors connected to machines. Predix is a $6 billion business for GE, offering insights from machines across industries.

Panda, an aerospace engineer who worked on India’s light combat aircraft Tejas, said L&T planned to offer the machine agnostic platform and build services on top of it.

The company will also install sensors in machines that do not have them to capture more data.

“If there is an anomaly in a machine which the system captures, a message can go to the Whatsapp group in the factory and say maintenance has to be done faster,” Panda said.

L&T has global such as Rockwell Automation, UTC, and among its clients.

L&T is also working with its parent L&T to build a model for personal protection equipment. Workers wear smart helmets, gloves, jackets and shoes that have sensors capturing their performance.

Further, Panda, said, “Our DNA of engineering should be merged with in order to come out with better solution.”