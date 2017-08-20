Liv.Ai: Giving voice to a billion people

Many customers calling phone banking numbers of a bank hate wading through automated messaging before they can find their way. Soon, however, if you have lost a credit or debit card, you can simply say ‘block my card’ in your native language and the bank will instantly do this. Similarly, elderly people find it difficult to type on touchscreen phones to use services like WhatsApp or e-mail. Soon, they could speak in their local language and a software would convert their speech into text. Enabling these and more is a speech recognition software for Indian ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?