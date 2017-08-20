Liv.Ai: Giving voice to a billion people

Many customers calling phone banking numbers of a bank hate wading through automated messaging before they can find their way. Soon, however, if you have lost a credit or debit card, you can simply say ‘block my card’ in your native language and the bank will instantly do this. Similarly, elderly people find it difficult to type on touchscreen phones to use services like WhatsApp or e-mail. Soon, they could speak in their local language and a software would convert their speech into text. Enabling these and more is a speech recognition software for Indian ...