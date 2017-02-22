Meet the 7 Indian start-ups pitching to global firms in Brazil today

100 Open is a program that began in with the support of large corporations like IBM, Accenture, and HP. It grew with partnerships across Latin America, the US, and Europe, as well as India, where it picked up associations with and

The program holds a series of innovation challenges, set by the corporations, to select startups for an annual event in Sao Paulo. Out of the startups shortlisted to pitch to participating corporations, 100 are ranked as the 100 Open Startups of the year.

Seven of the 150 startups pitching for the ranking in Sao Paulo today are Indian.

Interpretomics

Bangalore-based provides cloud-based personalised genomics at minimal cost. Its big data analytics range from informed pregnancy to cancer screening. The startup has raised $1.7 million in seed funding.

KFX Labs

Bangalore-based has developed a range of products in industrial, home automation and security systems. It has cost and performance advantages over existing products.



Ikarus

Gurgaon-based is an AI startup helping corporations to automate repetitive tasks in business processes, like data entry and report generation.

R2 Robotronics

Gurgaon-based has developed navigation systems for commercial drones used in ecommerce, agriculture, surveillance. The cloud-based system enables a server to fly the drone.

Inayo

Mumbai-based uses AI and machine learning to provide a personalised diabetes care app. It monitors a user’s calorie intake, glucose levels and gives personalised reminders for medicines and tests.

Snackexperts

Chennai-based makes South Indian snacks with healthy ingredients and delivers them across the country.

Trizzio