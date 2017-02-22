Company
Business Standard

Meet the 7 Indian start-ups pitching to global firms in Brazil today

Seven of 150 start-ups pitching for ranking in Sao Paulo today are Indian, reports Tech in Asia

Sumit Chakraberty | Tech In Asia 

Photo: Shutterstock

100 Open Start-ups is a program that began in Brazil with the support of large corporations like IBM, Accenture, and HP. It grew with partnerships across Latin America, the US, and Europe, as well as India, where it picked up associations with Wipro and HCL Technologies.

The program holds a series of innovation challenges, set by the corporations, to select startups for an annual event in Sao Paulo. Out of the startups shortlisted to pitch to participating corporations, 100 are ranked as the 100 Open Startups of the year.

Seven of the 150 startups pitching for the ranking in Sao Paulo today are Indian.

Interpretomics
Bangalore-based Interpretomics provides cloud-based personalised genomics at minimal cost. Its big data analytics range from informed pregnancy to cancer screening. The startup has raised $1.7 million in seed funding.

KFX Labs
Bangalore-based KFX Labs has developed a range of products in industrial, home automation and security systems. It has cost and performance advantages over existing products.
 
Ikarus
Gurgaon-based Ikarus is an AI startup helping corporations to automate repetitive tasks in business processes, like data entry and report generation.

R2 Robotronics
Gurgaon-based R2 Robotronics has developed navigation systems for commercial drones used in ecommerce, agriculture, surveillance. The cloud-based system enables a server to fly the drone.

Inayo
Mumbai-based Inayo uses AI and machine learning to provide a personalised diabetes care app. It monitors a user’s calorie intake, glucose levels and gives personalised reminders for medicines and tests.

Meet 7 Indian start-ups pitching to global firms in Brazil today
Snackexperts
Chennai-based Snackexperts makes South Indian snacks with healthy ingredients and delivers them across the country.

Trizzio
Trizzio is a quiz app that rewards high performers with gift vouchers, fitness trackers and mobile phones. It runs ads for targeted marketing and in-app purchases.
This is an excerpt from an article published on TechInAsia. You can read the full story here

