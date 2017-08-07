Mobile advertising market to bounce back between 2018 and 2019: Morden Chen

Brand advertising on mobile will reach the pinnacle as consumers shift their media viewing habit from TV to mobile devices, Morden Chen tells Ritwik Sharma. What are your observations on Indian companies and adoption of mobile advertising? Mobile advertising is still mainly driven by performance-based marketing with e-commerce being the biggest spender on user acquisition and revenue generation. However, growth for using mobile to run branding campaigns has been on the rise. We think that this portion of the revenue in 2017 would double that of 2016. With the ever-expanding ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?