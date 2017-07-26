Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Blow to Sikka? Now, Infosys' global head of investment fund quits
Business Standard

Mocktails, wines, regional food: Air India to woo premium travelers with new menue

Apart from new dishes, airline intends to give a refresher training in Indian cuisine to its chefs

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Air India
Air India

In a bid to lure more passengers, national passenger carrier Air India on Tuesday said that it will introduce a new menu for its international first and business class segments.

According to the airline's spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar, the airline will reinvent its existing menu by introducing regional dishes, more varieties of wine and mocktails

Apart from new dishes, the airline intends to give a "refresher training" in Indian cuisine to its chefs, who are stationed at various international cities.

"We will showcase new menu with regional dishes, new wines and several other changes during an exhibition which will be held in September," Kumar said.

"The final menu will be decided and pressed into service from the winter schedule from October end."

The move assumes significance as the airline earns 65 per cent of its total revenue from international operations.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements