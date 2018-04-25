More steam left in Dalmia Bharat, analysts expect earnings to grow by 50%

One would tend to imagine that after having returned almost 42 per cent in the past one year, much higher than the -4 to 5 per cent returns seen in top cement stocks such as UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements and Shree Cement, investor comfort in Dalmia Bharat may not be very high.

However, if analysts are to be believed, the days ahead are equally good for Dalmia Bharat, one of India’s oldest cement companies. The company continues to expand its capacities and regional footprint, and is currently among top cement manufacturers not only in terms of capacity, but in profitability ...