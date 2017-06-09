Nokia smartphones to be launched on June 13; here's what's special about them

The new home of Phones, HMD Global, is organising an event on June 13 that could see the official launch of the 6, 5 and 3 in the price-conscious Indian smartphone market.

While the company has not specified the occasion of the event, but it is understood that the series of based on the Google Android platform are going to be launched by HMD.

Launched with much fanfare at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), the series has the 6, the first device to boot Android operating system, besides 5 and 3, which mid-range offering a balance of Nokia’s hardware and the much-loved Android platform as default operating system.

Here is what the next-generation offer:

6

The 6 features a 5.5-inch full-HD screen and is crafted from a single block of 6,000 series aluminium. The device comes in four colours options -- matte black, silver, tempered blue and copper. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor that features Adreno 505 graphics processor.

The smartphone comes with two storage and RAM options -- 32GB/3GB and 64GB/4GB. The storage can further be expanded to up to 256 GB using microSD card. In terms of camera, the device sport a 16MP rear camera with phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) and flash and an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone sports a fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE capabilities, a 3,000 mAh battery, dual speakers and near field communication (NFC).

5

5 is another mid-range smartphone that sports a 5.2-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled. The device features 16GB internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB using microSD card, and 2 GB of RAM.

5 sports a 13MP rear snapper and an 8 MP front facing selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. It supports NFC and USB OTG as well.

3

3 is youngest in the trio of smartphone’s current line-up. The smartphone sports 5-inch HD 720p screen protected with Gorilla Glass. It is powered by MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor that features Mali-T720MP2 graphic processor. The device features 16GB internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB using microSD card, and 2 GB of RAM.

3 sports an 8MP snapper both at front and at rear. The smartphone is powered by a 2,650 mAh battery. It supports USB OTG as well.

Recently, launched refreshed version of iconic 3310 in India priced at Rs 3,310. The feature phone saw huge interest from the fans who were desperately waiting to get their hands-on the latest



