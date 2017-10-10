Online sales in festive month to cross Rs 20,000 crore: RedSeer

India's e-commerce firms may sell over $3.3 billion or Rs 20,000 crore worth of goods during the one month festive sale that ends around Deepavali following deals offered by Amazon, and to woo customers on their platforms.

Since September 20, when the festive sales kicked off, e-commerce firms have lined up three events - offering deals for smartphones and consumer appliances that have given a boost to shopping online this year.

The last of such events will begin on October 14 taking the cumulative sales during the month to grow by over 50 per cent when compared to last year, said RedSeer Consulting, an agency that tracks e-commerce sales in the country. The firm said Indian e-commerce firms sold $2.2 billion worth goods in the 30 day festive period last year.

The aggressive push by telecom major Reliance Jio with its 4G data services has offered more people in smaller towns to come online to buy goods this year. Besides, e-commerce firms such as and have lined up deals that allow customers to buy higher value goods on instalments or through exchange.

"There have been limited cases of shopper fatigue inspite of frequent sales events. As many usually shoppers have shifted their buying to online, attracted by the offers and greater than ever convenience of shopping," RedSeer said in a note on Tuesday. The firm claimed that its report is based on a survey of over 9000 customers, interaction with over 1,000 sellers and third party logistics providers and scraping of over 100,000 plus data points from e-commerce sites.

Since last year, India's online commerce market has seen a shift. Following Flipkart's revival during last year's festive sale, the company has been able to gain strategic investors which include Japanese investment firm Softbank, helping it to build a war chest of over $ 4 billion to take on rivals this year. It continues to occupy the top slot despite intense competition from

Meanwhile, which has invested over $ 700 million in India since January this year, has strengthened its network, expanded into payments and grocery and focused on building a loyal subscriber base with its Prime membership programme.

It also saw Snapdeal being edged out as a serious contender in the e-commerce marketplace model and eventually look at a different model after it rejected an attempt to merge with

Paytm Mall, backed by Alibaba has expanded its online play to bring offline players to the internet and offer their products and services to customers.