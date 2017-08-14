Patanjali to set up factory in Kashmir Valley, offer jobs to youth: Ramdev

Yoga guru on Sunday said his consumer products company is in the process of acquiring land in to set up a unit there and would also offer jobs to youth in the state.



Speaking on in the country, said, "Any one who masters the art of Yoga can never become a terrorist". Not a single person who mastered Yoga ever became a terrorist in history".



Replying to questions on violence in the Kashmir Valley, he said children should be taught good things about all religions as it will bring harmony among religions."I believe Yoga can cure the thought process of those creating menace in the valley," he said while speaking at the the TV conclave.said is in the process of acquiring 150 acres of land in Jammu and Kashmir, and would be offering jobs to Kashmiri youth.He also called for boycott of Chinese goods, saying that is ready to counter on every front."Even the idols of our gods are imported from As Indians, we should boycott Chinese products for the reason that it (China) supports Pakistan," he added.The Yoga exponent, known for his airing his political views, said should take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and support Balochistan's movement for independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)