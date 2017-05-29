PC majors HP, Dell to cash on GST preparation

Global information technology (IT) and makers and are offering customised products to small and medium enterprises for enabling the latter to comply with the requirement of the new goods and services tax (GST) regime.

An estimated six million new taxpayers are expected to come on board for

HP, the country's largest maker of personal computers (PCs), is offering hardware, invoicing software, cloud service, internet connectivity and troubleshooting, in both English and Hindi. It has partnered with consultancy for software solutions and with Amazon for storage, for files and invoices, on the cloud. It will also offer call centre services for taxation-related queries and other software solutions, for two years.

"It is part of our endeavour to grow the business with IT automation. The initiative will help small businesses tide over the initial turbulence once comes in. We expect to sell 100,000 combo offers in the next six months," Sumeer Chandra, managing director of India, told this newspaper. To promote its new service, it is banking on KPMG's relationships in and trade associations.

"Big corporates would be important in the project, as they have a large number of smaller partners and stakeholders," said Ketan Patel, senior director for personal systems at India.

has 29.5 per cent of the annual 8.6 million units PC market in the country. The move is part of a strategy to get into categories that are being created with the country's ongoing digital transformation. It expects to earn at least Rs 350 crore in the next six months from this initiative.

Dell, second in the domestic PC market with 22.5 per cent share, has launched a range of laptops and notebooks under its Vostro brand. It is offering a combination of accounting software and printing solutions, in partnership with Busy Infotech and Canon, respectively. It also plans to train small business associations in clusters across key markets, on the role of technology in making entities GST-ready. It plans a series of education programs across platforms in eight languages.

The commercial PC segment comprises 51.5 per cent of the market but yearly growth has slowed of late to 3.3 per cent, compared to 14.5 per cent in consumer PCs. It has been put under the 18 per cent rate bracket; the current tax incidence is 14-15 per cent.