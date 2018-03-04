Proxy advisory firm questions exemptions in Rs 369-bn ONGC-HPCL deal

Proxy advisory firm has questioned state-owned seeking exemption from taking shareholders' nod for acquisition of the government's stake in HPCL, saying such leniency with regard to public votes is not warranted. (ONGC) bought the government's 51.11 per cent stake in (HPCL) for Rs 369.16 billion. The acquisition price of Rs 473.97 per share was finalised on January 20 and the deal was completed as an off-market transaction on January 31 and is now asking shareholders to ratify it, said. The purchase qualifies as a related party transaction (RPT) as the government holds majority stake in and was selling its stake in said Section 188 of the Act states that 'prior approval' is required for firms to enter into RPTs. In cases where such an approval was not taken, the Act allows for ratification till a period of three months. "This is understandable for routine transactions which are in the ordinary course of business. But given the legal and operational complexities in rolling back stake purchases, as a good governance measure, should have refrained from going ahead with the transaction before the shareholder vote," it said in a note.

On the company's assertion in the shareholder notice that seeking prior approval for a price sensitive deal was impracticable, it said, "This is unfathomable, given that the purchase has been under consideration for several months and there was no real urgency to close the deal." "Questions to be asked: Why could not wait for shareholder approval before purchasing the stake? What happens if the resolution is defeated? Does the company have a plan in place to roll back the transaction in case the resolution is defeated?," it asked.

Both the Act and (LODR) Regulations 2015 exempt public-sector undertakings from seeking shareholder approval where the RPTs are conducted with another But there are no such exemptions for transactions between the government and a

"Despite this, SEBI, vide its letter dated November 30, 2017, has already granted exemption to from having to take shareholder approval. has also applied to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for an exemption – once granted the current resolution (seeking shareholder nod) will be withdrawn. believes this renders otiose the entire exercise," the note said.

said discerning shareholders who have taken the time and effort to analyse and vote will be left in the lurch if the resolution were to be withdrawn.

It went on to ask if should be given preferential treatment, and avoid the shareholder voting process.

Stating that shareholders have expectations regarding governance standards, it said the current legal framework fails to provide a level playing field.

"The Government is often able to push its agenda forward, which might not always be in the best interests of the company's direct and immediate stakeholders," it said.

The advisory firm said there is a need for greater introspection across the board. "In the listed space, there cannot be different standards for PSUs and private It is time for the Government and regulators to bridge this governance gap," it said.

While listing of PSUs is cited as the biggest driver of accountability and transparency, there is a big divergence in standards applicable for state-owned and private

"In ONGC’s case, the company is seeking regulatory exemptions. While supports the overall transaction, it believes that such leniency with regard to public votes are not warranted," the note said.