Real estate veteran Santhosh Kumar joins Anuj Puri's Anarock Consultants

Kumar had recently quit US-based consultancy JLL as CEO - operations

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Real estate industry veteran Santhosh Kumar on Thursday joined Anuj Puri’s consultancy firm Anarock Consultants as vice chairman.

Kumar had recently quit US-based consultancy JLL as CEO - operations.

He will be based out of Anarock's Gurugram office, with Anarock’s nine India offices, Dubai office and Finance reporting directly to him.

Puri, the former country head of JLL, set up Anarock last year after buying out the residential business of the latter.

A long-standing associate of Anuj Puri, Kumar was closely involved in the merger of Jones Lang LaSalle and Trammell Crow Meghraj (TCM) which created the largest international real estate consultancy in India.

As CEO of Operations, he had P&L responsibility of JLL India's 11 offices, ensuring their seamless business operations and growth. He has over 20 years of hands-on experience in Indian real estate.

"Santhosh’s domain expertise, experience and impeccable relationships with the leading real estate players are invaluable assets for the Firm", says Anuj Puri.

"With his appointment, I tick off a major item on my wish list of top-notch real estate operatives to lead Anarock to become a formidable institution in Indian real estate. Our pan India operations are now in the most capable hands, and the key cornerstone of our ongoing expansion and growth firmly in place," Puri added.
First Published: Thu, January 11 2018. 13:04 IST

