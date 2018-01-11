Real estate veteran Santhosh Kumar joins Anuj Puri's Anarock Consultants

-
ALSO READReal estate to be one of fastest growing sectors in India: Pirojsha Godrej Right time for NRIs to buy residential or commercial property in India 'Hyderabad saw lowest unsold inventory with pick up in residential demand' Probing builders for not passing on GST benefit too harsh, say realtors Indiabulls Real Estate slips 7% post huge block deals
-
Kumar had recently quit US-based consultancy JLL as CEO - operations.
As CEO of Operations, he had P&L responsibility of JLL India's 11 offices, ensuring their seamless business operations and growth. He has over 20 years of hands-on experience in Indian real estate.
"With his appointment, I tick off a major item on my wish list of top-notch real estate operatives to lead Anarock to become a formidable institution in Indian real estate. Our pan India operations are now in the most capable hands, and the key cornerstone of our ongoing expansion and growth firmly in place," Puri added.