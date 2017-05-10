Reliance Jio to offer 100 GB free data, 100 Mbps speed at JioFibre launch

Company
Business Standard

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

After shaking the telecom industry, Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Jio is gearing up to launch its much-awaited Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services in India. 

During its network testing phase, which lasted almost 6 months, Reliance Jio had swept the market by offering free access to many of the Jio services – from 4G high-speed data, voice calls, SMS, apps. In acquiring a record 100 million subscribers during this period, Reliance Jio severely dented the revenues and user base of key rivals like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular.

According to a news report in India Today, Reliance Jio would follow the same process as it launches JioFibre network. Currently, the JioFibre broadband services are running under trials in 5 cities. Delhi, Mumbai, Jamnagar, Pune and Chennai are the cities where the trails are going on.

There is no specific timeline defined for the launch of JioFibre broadband services but the launch date offers along with services offered through JioFibre broadband have been reported by India Today in a news report.

The Reliance JioFibre broadband services would launch with a preview offer, which will offer complimentary access to JioFibre services for 90 days. Under the complementary offer, the JioFibre broadband services will offer blazing fast speed at 100 Mbps with a monthly free data of 100 GB and free access to Jio premium applications. The user will continue to get 1 Mbps speed post 100 GB data cap.

Though the services are free, Reliance Jio would charge Rs 4500 as refundable installation charges that will be refunded to JioFibre users if they chose not to continue the JioFibre.

