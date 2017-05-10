Reliance Jio to offer 100 GB free data, 100 Mbps speed at JioFibre launch

After shaking the telecom industry, Mukesh Ambani-promoted is gearing up to launch its much-awaited Fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services in India.

During its network testing phase, which lasted almost 6 months, had swept the market by offering free access to many of the Jio services – from 4G high-speed data, voice calls, SMS, apps. In acquiring a record 100 million subscribers during this period, severely dented the revenues and user base of key rivals like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular.

According to a news report in India Today , would follow the same process as it launches network. Currently, the services are running under trials in 5 cities. Delhi, Mumbai, Jamnagar, Pune and Chennai are the cities where the trails are going on.

There is no specific timeline defined for the launch of services but the launch date offers along with services offered through have been reported by India Today in a news report.

The services would launch with a preview offer, which will offer complimentary access to services for 90 days. Under the complementary offer, the services will offer blazing fast speed at 100 Mbps with a monthly free data of 100 GB and free access to Jio premium applications. The user will continue to get 1 Mbps speed post 100 GB data cap.

Though the services are free, would charge Rs 4500 as refundable installation charges that will be refunded to users if they chose not to continue the