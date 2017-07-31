Reliance Power Q1 net dips 32% owing to higher expenses

Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Power
reported a 32% year-on-year dip in its net profit for the June 2017 ended quarter owing to higher expenses.
For the April-June 2017 period, the company reported a profit of Rs 230.85 crore, 32% lower than Rs 340.49 crore. In the same period, total income
remained flat at Rs 2,753.32 crore, against Rs 2748.37 crore. Total expenses, however, rose 4% year-on-year to Rs 2,425.40 crore. Total tax expenses
were also higher at Rs 96.07 crore, against Rs 78.52 crore a year ago.
On the operational side, the company reported plant availability of 100% at its Rosa power plant.
Availability at Sasan power project
was at 89%, Butibori was at 76% and Maharashtra's wind project was at 95%.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and ammortisation or Ebitda
was at Rs 1,164 crore for the June quarter.
