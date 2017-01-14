Company
Business Standard

Company claims deal in larger interest of shareholders

N Sundaresha Subramanian  |  New Delhi 

SES slams Justdial restructuring plan

Proxy advisory firm Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) has criticised the demerger scheme proposed by Justdial ( JDL) and has asked its shareholders to vote against the move. Under the scheme, Justdial proposed to demerge some businesses of Just Dial Global(JDGL) and absorb them itself.

A court convened meeting of shareholders and creditors has been called on Tuesday to clear the scheme.

JDGL is a private limited company, established in 2010 to work as a call centre and advertiser for domestic as well as international markets. It has an issued share capital of Rs 1.13 crore. The justdial stock, which was trading around Rs 480 levels before the announcement in August, closed at Rs 370 on Friday. 

SES said it did not understand why the company has even tried explaining rationale and make it sound good. "The basic question that SES asks is what is the business that is being transferred? The answer is that presently no business (revenue - NIL). With that situation, what rationale one is talking about synergy, management etc? Why can’t the company be upfront and tell the truth?"

SES said that the company has been doing structuring / restructuring related to same business for last 5 years multiple times. Net effect had been that it wrote off almost Rs 70 crore from JDL account and hived off the JDGPL earlier.

In lieu for this loss, shares of JDGPL were issued to the then shareholders of JDL (Pre-IPO). 
Now either the same business or similar business is being purchased highlighting sacrifice of existing shareholders of JDGPL as they are selling at a loss. The difference in valuation is marginally higher by Rs 1.0 crore, and JDL is calling it value accretive, SES said. It asked  Shareholders
to decide what value Rs 1.0 crore has for a company whose market cap is Rs 3,000 Crore+.

An email response from the company said: The Company has clearly elaborated the rationale for the proposed Scheme in the notices sent to equity shareholders."

Further, the report on fair share entitlement ratio issued by a reputed Independent Chartered Accountant has clearly mentioned that the value of Demerged Undertaking is higher than the nominal consideration in the form of Preference shares of Re 1/- each of Just Dial Ltd. to be issued to shareholders of Just Dial Global Pvt. Ltd..

That company added that, " Business exigencies drive such decisions. In our case we have very clearly enunciated the basis behind these decisions and we believe this is in the larger interests of public shareholders."

