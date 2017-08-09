Shapoorji Pallonji, Abu Dhabi to fund office space

The combine would invest in large office properties in big cities, the source added.
The source clarified that the ADIA
and Shapoorji Pallonji
had not set up a joint venture (JV) but would invest in a couple of deals together. One of the investments could be in a 800,000 sq ft business park, owned by Adani Realty, in the Bandra-Kurla Complex area of Mumbai, the source added.
Shapoorji Pallonji
and the CPPIB
set up a JV in 2013 to invest in commercial property. The CPPIB
owns 80 per cent in the venture and has committed $200 million. The partners invested $220 million in a IT park in Chennai in 2015.
Shapoorji Pallonji
is also setting up a venture with German insurer Allianz to invest in commercial property. “Talks are progressing smoothly,” the source said. “Shapoorji Pallonji
receives several such requests to co-invest, but it wants to work with partners with strong execution capabilities and financial strength. It is seeking partners among long-term investors with deep pockets,” the source said.
The ADIA
recently tied up with Mumbai-based Lake Shore India
to pump capital into retail properties. It has committed investments of $250 million in Hines
India Real Estate, the Indian arm of US-based Hines.
The sovereign fund has also committed $200 million to the Kotak Realty Fund. HDFC Capital Advisors has raised $400 million from the ADIA
to invest in Indian properties.
Another sovereign fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, has tied up with the Bengaluru-based RMZ for investments in commercial property in India.