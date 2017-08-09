Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Real Estate

Is cess a tax or a penalty, asks Audi India Head Rahil Ansari

Airtel gets Rs 2,570 crore from Infratel stake sale
Business Standard

Shapoorji Pallonji, Abu Dhabi to fund office space

This is third such alliance for Shapoorji Pallonji after tie-ups with CPPIB, Germany's Allianz group

Raghavendra Kamath  |  Mumbai 

Shapoorji, Abu Dhabi to fund office space
One of the investments could be in a 800,000 sq ft business park, owned by Adani Realty, in the Bandra-Kurla Complex area of Mumbai

Construction major Shapoorji Pallonji had tied up with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), a sovereign fund, to invest in commercial properties in the country, source said.

The combine would invest in large office properties in big cities, the source added. 

This is the third such alliance for Shapoorji Pallonji after tie-ups with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Germany’s Allianz group. The group’s real estate fund management arm, Shapoorji Pallonji Investment Advisors, is expected to take part in the joint investments.

The source clarified that the ADIA and Shapoorji Pallonji had not set up a joint venture (JV) but would invest in a couple of deals together. One of the investments could be in a 800,000 sq ft business park, owned by Adani Realty, in the Bandra-Kurla Complex area of Mumbai, the source added.

Spokespersons for Shapoorji Pallonji and the ADIA declined to comment on the matter.

Shapoorji Pallonji and the CPPIB set up a JV in 2013 to invest in commercial property. The CPPIB owns 80 per cent in the venture and has committed $200 million. The partners invested $220 million in a IT park in Chennai in 2015.

Shapoorji Pallonji is also setting up a venture with German insurer Allianz to invest in commercial property. “Talks are progressing smoothly,” the source said. “Shapoorji Pallonji receives several such requests to co-invest, but it wants to work with partners with strong execution capabilities and financial strength. It is seeking partners among long-term investors with deep pockets,” the source said.

chart
The ADIA recently tied up with Mumbai-based Lake Shore India to pump capital into retail properties. It has committed investments of $250 million in Hines India Real Estate, the Indian arm of US-based Hines. 

The sovereign fund has also committed $200 million to the Kotak Realty Fund. HDFC Capital Advisors has raised $400 million from the ADIA to invest in Indian properties.

Another sovereign fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, has tied up with the Bengaluru-based RMZ for investments in commercial property in India. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements