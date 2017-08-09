Shapoorji Pallonji, Abu Dhabi to fund office space

Construction major had tied up with the Investment Authority (ADIA), a sovereign fund, to invest in in the country, source said.

The combine would invest in large office properties in big cities, the source added.

This is the third such alliance for after tie-ups with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and The group’s real estate fund management arm, Investment Advisors, is expected to take part in the joint investments.

The source clarified that the and had not set up a joint venture (JV) but would invest in a couple of deals together. One of the investments could be in a 800,000 sq ft business park, owned by Adani Realty, in the Bandra-Kurla Complex area of Mumbai, the source added.

Spokespersons for and the declined to comment on the matter.

and the set up a JV in 2013 to invest in commercial property. The owns 80 per cent in the venture and has committed $200 million. The partners invested $220 million in a IT park in Chennai in 2015.

is also setting up a venture with German insurer Allianz to invest in commercial property. “Talks are progressing smoothly,” the source said. “ receives several such requests to co-invest, but it wants to work with partners with strong execution capabilities and financial strength. It is seeking partners among long-term investors with deep pockets,” the source said.

The recently tied up with Mumbai-based to pump capital into retail properties. It has committed investments of $250 million in India Real Estate, the Indian arm of US-based

The sovereign fund has also committed $200 million to the Kotak Realty Fund. HDFC Capital Advisors has raised $400 million from the to invest in Indian properties.

Another sovereign fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, has tied up with the Bengaluru-based RMZ for investments in commercial property in India.