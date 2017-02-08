Silicon Valley's Tesla mulls India entry this summer

Silicon Valley-based maker is mulling an entry into the Indian market sometime this summer, a little over a year after the company began taking orders for its upcoming sedan from customers in the country.

"Hoping for summer this year," replied Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, to a query on microblogging site Twitter about when the company planned to come to India.

began taking orders for its $35,000 sedan, which is expected to go into production in late 2017, from Indian customers in April last year. The car is expected to become available in the country sometime in 2018 as plans a staggered launch globally, starting with the US and bringing it to right-hand drive markets later.

Musk's recent tweet was devoid of other details such as whether the company would bring its $85,000 plus and offerings to India before the goes on sale. In January, announced that it had sold 76,230 cars in 2016, narrowly missing its sales target of 80,000 units during the year.

There have been several instances now suggesting that India is on the radar forTesla and Musk, not only for selling cars, but also for manufacturing.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Silicon Valley in September 2015, he took a tour of Tesla's plant and met with Musk to discuss use of renewable energy in India's hinterland. While the cost of storing energy produced from sources such as solar and wind is still far too expensive for India, Musk has been an advocate of lowering costs through mass production.

Soon after, in October that year Musk hinted that India could would be a great manufacturing base for the lithium-ion batteries that power Tesla's cars and its Power Wall energy storage units. "Given the high local demand, a Gigafactory (extremely large lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit) in India would probably make sense in the long term," Musk had tweeted.

With growing concerns of rising pollution levels in large cities such as Delhi and Bengaluru, India is witnessing an increased push for zero emissions electric vehicles. State governments of Delhi and Karnataka have eliminated all local taxes on electric vehicles, partly offsetting the high-cost of these vehicles.

Even at the centre, subsidies for electric vehicles to boost sales across the country have been rolled out under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan. However, despite this the country's only manufacturer Mahindra Reva has struggled to drive sales of its E2O hatchback, and is instead turning to leasing its cars out to corporate cab companies.

When began accepting bookings for its sedan in India last April, ownership of the futuristic car caught the fancy of India's new-age technology leaders such as Vishal Gondal, CEO of GOQii; Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and venture capitalist Mahesh Murthy.