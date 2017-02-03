Company
Smartron to invest in automotive start-up Volta Motors

Volta Motors has designed and developed India's first cross-over electric bike 'Volta Zap'

Dasarath Reddy  |  Hyderabad 

Hyderabad-based hardware and IoT start-up Smartron on Friday announced that it will be investing in Chennai-based automotive start-up Volta Motors, which is designing and developing electric vehicles.

It has not disclosed the investment numbers related to the acquisition except stating that the company will be eventually christened as Tron Motors, a Smartron company.

Volta Motors has designed and developed India's first cross-over electric bike 'Volta Zap'. Under the aegis of this new company, the team will accelerate the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of these vehicles, Smartron said. It also intends to bring out a range of IoT (Internet of Things) enabled electric vehicles that will be designed, engineered, and manufactured in India, according to a statement.

"Our association with Volta illustrates the strategy that Smartron has pursued from its inception that we need to be known as company that is building a strong product ecosystem across IoT verticals from personal to health to farming. Electric eco-friendly bikes powered by an IoT platform like Smartron's TRONX will be an essential part of our range of smart products," said Mahesh Lingareddy, founder and chairman of Smartron India Private Limited.

