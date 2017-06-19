Sold stake in Grosvenor House to UK's GH Equity, Sahara tells SC

The Sahara group today told the Supreme Court that it has sold its interests in London's hotel to GH Equity UK. Sahara counsel told the bench of Dipak Misra and Ranjan Gogoi that the sale has been completed and sought permission of the court to transfer funds from the deal to the Sebi-Sahara refund account.



While Sibal did not disclose the exact amount of the consideration, he said about 75 million pounds was being brought to India and suggested that the transaction also involved refinancing of funds connected to its interests in the Plaza and Dream Downtown Hotels in New York. According to the court's order in April, Sahara was to deposit Rs 1,500 crore by June 15 and a further Rs 522 crore by July 15.

A post-dated cheque for Rs 1,500 crore given by the group was dishonoured. Following this, the group was able to arranged a remittance of Rs 790.18 crore as of Monday. After Sibal cited technical difficulties as the buyer of the London properties insisted on remittance to the Sebi- Sahara account, the bench allowed the group 10 days for the remaining sum of Rs 709.82 crore to be remitted.

Posting the matter to July 5, Misra warned that the court would be "compelled to send the contemnors to custody" if the new deadline was not adhered to. "Pay and get out," he added.

informed the court that with Monday's payment, the group has remitted a total of Rs 10, 395 crore. The matter pertains to two group entities Sahara Housing Invest and Sahara India Real Estate had raised Rs 24,029 crore from 29.6 million investors between 2009-2011 by issuing optionally fully convertible debentures. held these issues illegal and directed that the sum be refunded to investors. In 2012, the apex court upheld the order and directed the group to return the amount raised with interest of 15 per cent.

Meanwhile, the official liquidator of the informed the bench that the schedule and terms and conditions have been finalised for the auction of under the guidance of retired judge BN Agarwal, who is supervising the refunds in the case and sought the court's approval for the same.

The bench took note and said it would be taken up in the next hearing. The court is following a two-pronged strategy for recovery of dues. On one hand, it has set stiff deadline for payments by the group, even as it is preparing ground for an auction of Aamby Valley, the Sahara group owned luxury hill township in Pune Mumbai Highway, which is estimated to be worth over Rs 37,000 crore.

On Monday, the apex court directed that a 87-acre property in Haridwar belonging to the group be e-auctioned by after the group sought permission to sell it for Rs 109 crore, which was about 38 per cent less than the circle rates.