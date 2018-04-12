SolutionsInfini is making the right connect with SMS messaging platform

Even though SMS has lost its relevance as a messaging tool, primarily because of apps like WhatsApp or Hike, it is still the most important platform to receive (OTPs) for doing as well as getting updates on purchases from e-commerce sites and travel applications like Ola and Uber.

A start-up named has framed its business model primarily based on revenues earned from its automated SMS platform, services of which is taken by the likes of Amazon, Flipkart, Air Asia, Cure Fit, Practo, Swiggy, Manappuram Bank, Muthoot Bank, Federal Bank, and Capillary Technologies.

Founded in 2009 by a two-member team of just out of college engineers, has now grown into a messaging and voice solutions provider and employs over 120 people. Through its multi-channel cloud platform, the company caters to 2.5 billion SMS traffic, and powers over 600 million voice call every month.

Aniketh Jain, CEO & Co-founder, SolutionsInfini, said it was not easy during 2009 when the digital movement was not there and there were not many takers for tech-savvy applications. Built as a part of the college project, Jain along with Ashish Agarwal, decided to start selling SMS as a simple product to businesses who want to reach out to their customer base.

However, unlike other start-ups, has been a profitable company since its inception thanks to the initial bootstrapping and aversion from seen funding. An Italian company bought a majority stake in In 2013 also, the co-founders wanted to raise money but failed as investors did not found the business model exciting.

The company is earning 65 per cent of its revenues from its “Messaging was the core product but in the last 2-3 years we have been able to get into voice solution also. So, what are we doing here is simple, one is messaging communication which goes when you do a transaction, keep updating you, OTP all those messaging go out through our platform. Ola, Uber, all of them use us for their communication,” Jain said.

From a turnover of Rs 580 million in the year 2014-2015, the company is currently clocking a turnover of Rs 2.25 billion for the year 2017-2018, growing at over two-fold rate.

Regarding the voice platform, the company has developed a technology that keeps the details of customers anonymous. Let’s say a person books a cab and the driver calls, there will be some random landline number and that is not the drivers’ real number. That is the service given by SolutionsInfini, wherein the diver is calling the system and the platform will initiate a call to the customer. “Therefore, you and driver will not know each other’s number but still you will be able to make a conversation, you will be able to guide him the location,” Jain said.

The company takes landline numbers in bulk and connect them through technology to make all these calls. As (IUC) are zero on landline call termination, they save a lot of costs. “IUC is reduced to 6 paise on mobile calls also and the idea is to make it zero. We are not doing it purposely, we are saying you give us mobile phone we build the solution. Mobile to mobile there is a IUC but mobile to landline there is no IUC. Let’s say if tomorrow the protocol is not landline the protocol is mobile it’s ok no problem,” Jain added.

On SMS also, the margins are very thin but volumes make them make some money. “Today we buy SMS at 8 paise from the operator and we sell it at 9-10 paisa so 2 paisa is the margin. So, let say overall margin is 15% in SMS,” he said.