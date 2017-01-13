SpiceJet to buy 100 planes from Boeing as it prepares for long-haul flights

said it had signed a deal for buying up to 205 planes from - worth up to $22 billion at list prices - but the announcement includes 55 jets already announced in a 2014 deal and the possible follow-on order of 50 more.

"As part of this transaction have they (Boeing) not only been kind enough to give us good commercial terms but have worked hard to reduce the maintenance cost of the aircraft going forward," Ajay Singh, SpiceJet's chairman, told a news conference in New Delhi.

A source told Reuters on Thursday that was set to announce an order for as many as 100 new planes.

Singh said the purchase rights include an option to buy wide-body aircraft for long haul journeys as the airline considers launching low-cost flights over long distances.

The deal is a welcome boost for in India, where is the U.S. company's only major customer among the budget carriers now dominating the country's air industry.

Indian airlines such as the biggest, InterGlobe Aviation's IndiGo, as well as GoAir and have ordered hundreds of new planes as they rush to win a slice of the boom in demand for air travel.

has about 13 percent of the Indian air passenger market, behind market leader IndiGo, Jet Airways and state-run Air India.