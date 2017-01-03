Step-by-step guide: How to sell your old/new goods on Amazon

Are you tired of stacking old gadgets, books, magazines, et al? E-commerce giant India has started a pilot programme in Bangalore that allows people to sell their old products.

In an attempt to mobilise its user base and to encourage peer-to-peer (P2P) sales, has launched a programme called 'pick-pack-and-pay.

'The company has integrated its P2P selling platform Junglee with its own horizontal marketplace to allow individuals to sell new and used items online' reports Business Standard.

The landing page for registration as an individual seller will be on Junglee

“We piloted this experience through Junglee, which allowed us to learn and improve. We are now making it available to even more customers through Amazon.in. Customers can get this experience now through either site,” said a company spokesperson.

So how does India's pick-pack-and-pay programme work?

Step 1 - List your product/products. Select what you want to sell. (Post your new or used products online across different categories – mobiles, books, fashion jewellery, tablets, watches, laptops and video games). Upload your photo. Select the essentials of your product (For example:- brand name, model, publishers). Mention the item condition (new/used). Mention your price, address and other details

Step 2 - Post your ad

Step 3 - Buyers order your product online

Step 4 - You schedule a doorstep pick-up

Step 5 - picks, packs and ships for you

Step 6 - You receive your money in 3-5 days

has not yet specified how quickly orders will be processed, but mentioned that buyers will have the option to return products within seven days if defective or not as described, reports The Economics Times.

Candies offered by to entice sellers

To incentivise customers to enroll for the programme, India is offering cashback to users on its wallet

On selling 5 used books, video games, etc, will offer Rs 1,000 as Pay Balance

On selling one mobile, laptop, worth or above Rs 5000, will, here too, offer Rs Rs 1,000 as Pay Balance

This offer is valid till January 15, 2017. As per the company, the cashback will be credited into the seller's account within 30 days.

Benefits of India's peer-to-peer (P2P) drive





Create your own infographics Benefits of India's pick-pack-and-pay programme According to The Economics Times, " has specifically customised the programme for Indian customers with features like easy-to-list form, doorstep pickup, packing and delivery to customers, a price-recommender for guiding individual sellers on how to price their used items and a localised discovery experience on for buyers to help sellers get a quick sale".

is reportedly charging a commission on sale of Rs 10 per item of value less than Rs 1,000 and Rs 100 per item priced beyond Rs 5,000.

India’s digital classifieds market is expected to grow three-fold to $1.2 billion (around Rs 7,900 crore) by 2020. has consistently been making efforts to become the most desirable site in India by introducing Prime and other localised services.

India's programme is seen as a market strategy to counter homegrown rivals Olx and Quikr and to match rival Flipkart’s 100-million claimed users.