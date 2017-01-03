Company
Step-by-step guide: How to sell your old/new goods on Amazon

Amazon India has started a programme that allows people to sell their old products

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Are you tired of stacking old gadgets, books, magazines, et al? E-commerce giant Amazon India has started a pilot programme in Bangalore that allows people to sell their old products. 

In an attempt to mobilise its user base and to encourage peer-to-peer (P2P) sales, Amazon has launched a programme called 'pick-pack-and-pay.

'The company has integrated its P2P selling platform Junglee with its own horizontal marketplace to allow individuals to sell new and used items online' reports Business Standard.

The landing page for registration as an individual seller will be on Junglee

“We piloted this experience through Junglee, which allowed us to learn and improve. We are now making it available to even more customers through Amazon.in. Customers can get this experience now through either site,” said a company spokesperson.

So how does Amazon India's pick-pack-and-pay programme work?

Step 1 - List your product/products. Select what you want to sell. (Post your new or used products online across different categories – mobiles, books, fashion jewellery, tablets, watches, laptops and video games). Upload your photo. Select the essentials of your product (For example:- brand name, model, publishers). Mention the item condition (new/used). Mention your price, address and other details

Step 2 - Post your ad

Step 3 - Buyers order your product online

Step 4 - You schedule a doorstep pick-up

Step 5 - Amazon picks, packs and ships for you

Step 6 - You receive your money in 3-5 days

Amazon has not yet specified how quickly orders will be processed, but mentioned that buyers will have the option to return products within seven days if defective or not as described, reports The Economics Times.

Candies offered by Amazon to entice sellers

  • To incentivise customers to enroll for the programme, Amazon India is offering cashback to users on its wallet

  • On selling 5 used books, video games, etc, Amazon will offer Rs 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance

  • On selling one mobile, laptop, worth or above Rs 5000, Amazon will, here too, offer Rs Rs 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance

This offer is valid till January 15, 2017. As per the company, the cashback will be credited into the seller's account within 30 days.

Benefits of Amazon India's peer-to-peer (P2P) drive


Benefits of Amazon India's pick-pack-and-pay programme
Create your own infographics
According to The Economics Times, "Amazon has specifically customised the programme for Indian customers with features like easy-to-list form, doorstep pickup, packing and delivery to customers, a price-recommender for guiding individual sellers on how to price their used items and a localised discovery experience on Amazon for buyers to help sellers get a quick sale".

Amazon is reportedly charging a commission on sale of Rs 10 per item of value less than Rs 1,000 and Rs 100 per item priced beyond Rs 5,000.

India’s digital classifieds market is expected to grow three-fold to $1.2 billion (around Rs 7,900 crore) by 2020. Amazon has consistently been making efforts to become the most desirable site in India by introducing Amazon Prime and other localised services.

Amazon India's programme is seen as a market strategy to counter homegrown rivals Olx and Quikr and to match rival Flipkart’s 100-million claimed users.

