Year End Specials: Super rich get richer in 2017

2017 has been a bumper year for Indian billionaires, with Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, and Sunil Mittal seeing a sharp increase in their wealth despite a slowing economy. The wealth, or net worth, of Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, grew nearly 120 per cent during this period, the steepest among the billionaires.

His group picked up assets in the power transmission sector in India in 2017, but struggled with funding options for its mega coal mine development project in Australia. The data is based on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and takes into account the closing ...