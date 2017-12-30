Crorepati CEO club grew 18% last fiscal year

An analysis of over 3,500 listed companies’ annual reports available with database firm Capitaline shows that FY17 had 1,607 executives as a part of the key management earning more than Rs 1 crore, a jump of 18 per cent from 1,359 executives in FY16. “The growing number of crorepati executives shows that the story of jobless growth is relevant only for mid and operational levels.

At the leadership level, premium for the right talent continues to grow,” said R Suresh, independent corporate advisor on leadership. “Also, the culture of multiple business units ...