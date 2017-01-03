Switch to Airtel 4G and get free data worth upto Rs 9,000 for 12 months

Country's largest telecommunications services provider today announced a special offer under which, it will offer free data for 12 months, worth up to Rs 9,000, to customers who switch to Airtel 4G.

With this, customers can now experience India's fastest 4G network at great prices.





Prepaid users will get free 3GB data with Rs 345 recharge. Company said offer will be available to the customers across India starting tomorrow and will close on February 28, 2017.

Shares were down 3% in afternoon trade.