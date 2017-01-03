Company
Business Standard

Switch to Airtel 4G and get free data worth upto Rs 9,000 for 12 months

Offer will close on Feb 28; Prepaid users will get free 3GB data with Rs 345 recharge

Reuters 

Photo: singh_lens / Shutterstock.com

Country's largest telecommunications services provider Bharti Airtel today announced a special offer under which, it will offer free data for 12 months, worth up to Rs 9,000, to customers who switch to Airtel 4G.

With this, customers can now experience India's fastest 4G network at great prices. 

Company said offer will be available to the customers across India starting tomorrow and will close on February 28, 2017.


Prepaid users will get free 3GB data with Rs 345 recharge.

Shares were down 3% in afternoon trade.

