Tata Group mulls moving all tech operations under TCS

Tata Group, the Indian conglomerate that manages more than 100 operating companies, is weighing a plan to streamline its and businesses, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The conglomerate is considering a restructuring that would see several of its businesses moved under publicly traded (TCS), according to the people. Tata group, which wants to reduce the number of oversees, may sell some smaller units that don’t fit with its strategy, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

hasn’t made a final decision about which would be folded under TCS, the people said. controls Mumbai-listed Tata Elxsi, a product engineering firm with a market value of about $810 million. The group also owns Tata Interactive Systems, which sells computer-assisted learning products, as well as closely held outsourcing provider

Since joining earlier this year, new group chairman has been seeking to revamp the $100-billion conglomerate, which makes everything from table salt to said in May hired former banker Saurabh Agrawal as chief financial officer, filling a role vacant for five years.

Deliberations are at an early stage, and there’s no certainty they will result in a transaction, the people said.

A representative for declined to comment.

is also considering a plan to merge several businesses into a single company, the people said. Its Voltas affiliate, which makes most of its money providing air conditioning systems, also offers engineering services and develops turnkey water treatment projects. Closely held developer Tata Realty & has a business that builds bridges and airports, while Tata Projects works on roads, railways and power transmission networks.