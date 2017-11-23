Tata Motors ties up with Jayem Auto to launch electric car Neo

In a strategic association with Tata Motors,Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives is planning to launch an electric car known as the 'Neo'.

In March this year, announced the launch of JT Special Vehicles Pvt Ltd, a 50:50 JV with Jayem Automotives for development of special performance vehicles.

While confirming the development, the company refused to provide further details. Tata Motors' officials were not immediately available for a comment.

The 48-volt will be assembled and marketed by Jayem Auto, and is designed to run 150 km with air-conditioning, on a full charge.

J Anand, MD Jayem Automotives Pvt Ltd said: "The is powered by an electric drive system developed and supplied to Jayem by Electra EV, a technology company which develops and produces electric drive systems. The first batch of cars will be supplied shortly."

The development comes at a time when the government has set an ambitious target of having only by 2030.

Jayem is a new age automotive company with expertise in design, development, prototyping and production of exciting performance variants of automobiles. Jayem works with world's top companies and has cutting-edge technologies spread across the spectrum of high-performance automobiles, engines for space sector, special performance engines, and its associate motorsport company manufactures of one of the fastest Formula racing cars for MRF in Asia with Jayem's assistance.