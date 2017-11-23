JUST IN
Tata Motors ties up with Jayem Auto to launch electric car Neo

The development comes at a time when the government has set an ambitious target of having only electric cars by 2030.

T E NARASIMHAN  |  Chennai 

Tata Motors

In a strategic association with Tata Motors,Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives  is planning to launch an electric car known as the 'Neo'.

In March this year, Tata Motors announced the launch of JT Special Vehicles Pvt Ltd, a 50:50 JV with Jayem Automotives for development of special performance vehicles.

While confirming the development, the company refused to provide further details. Tata Motors' officials were not immediately available for a comment.

The 48-volt Neo will be assembled and marketed by Jayem Auto, and is designed to run 150 km with air-conditioning, on a full charge.

J Anand, MD Jayem Automotives Pvt Ltd said: "The Neo is powered by an electric drive system developed and supplied to Jayem by Electra EV, a technology company which develops and produces electric drive systems. The first batch of cars will be supplied shortly."

Jayem is a new age automotive company with expertise in design, development, prototyping and production of exciting performance variants of automobiles. Jayem works with world's top companies and has cutting-edge technologies spread across the spectrum of high-performance automobiles, engines for space sector, special performance engines, and its associate motorsport company manufactures of one of the fastest Formula racing cars for MRF in Asia with Jayem's assistance.
First Published: Thu, November 23 2017. 17:21 IST

