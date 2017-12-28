TCS faces class-action suit in US over alleged anti-American bias

(IT) services major Ltd (TCS) is facing a legal trial in the US over claims of its alleged biased against American workers, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

According to the report, TCS' request to dismiss a 2015 lawsuit that accused of violating anti-discrimination laws by favouring South Asians was rejected by a federal judge in California. Further, in an additional setback for the company, on behalf of American workers who lost their jobs at offices in the US, the federal judge expanded the case into a class-action suit, the report added.

A representative of the giant declined to comment on the development, the report said.

As reported earlier , TCS, India's largest software exporter, hired 12,500 people in the five years to 2016 in the US, creating more than half of the jobs by global services firms in America, according to a study by The Cambridge Report.

The Indian software major has spent over $3 billion (Rs 19,360 crore) on employment, educational and academic partnerships over the past three years in the US. had posted consolidated revenue of US $17.6 billion (Rs. 1,13,572 crore) in fiscal 2017.