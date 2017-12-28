TCS faces class-action suit in US over alleged anti-American bias

According to the report, TCS' request to dismiss a 2015 lawsuit that accused it
of violating anti-discrimination laws by favouring South Asians was rejected by a federal judge in California. Further, in an additional setback for the company, on behalf of American workers who lost their jobs at TCS
offices in the US, the federal judge expanded the case into a class-action suit, the report added.
A representative of the IT
giant declined to comment on the development, the report said.
As reported earlier
, TCS, India's largest software exporter, hired 12,500 people in the five years to 2016 in the US, creating more than half of the jobs by global IT
services firms in America, according to a study by The Cambridge Report.
The Indian software major has spent over $3 billion (Rs 19,360 crore) on employment, educational and academic partnerships over the past three years in the US. TCS
had posted consolidated revenue of US $17.6 billion (Rs. 1,13,572 crore) in fiscal 2017.
