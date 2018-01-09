TeamIndus calls off India's first private Moon mission due to funds crunch

India's first private commercial Moon rover mission, which Bengaluru-based start-up TeamIndus was working on, has been called off because funds for the project could not be mobilised.
While TeamIndus CEO Rahul Narayan
was not immediately available for comment, sources said the Bengaluru-based start-up could not mobilise the Rs 2 billion needed to hire a dedicated polar satellite launch vehicle to land a spacecraft and rover on the moon.
The Ken
first reported the development that TeamIndus and Isro
had called off their GLXP launch contract, which Business Standard
independently confirmed with sources in Isro
and among industry members.
To meet the deadline to grab the Google
Lunar X Prize, the launch had been scheduled for March end.
