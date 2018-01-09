JUST IN
TeamIndus calls off India's first private Moon mission due to funds crunch

Sources said the Bengaluru-based start-up could not mobilise the Rs 2 bn needed to hire a dedicated polar satellite launch vehicle

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Supermoon, cold moon, moon
Representative image. Photo: PTI

India's first private commercial Moon rover mission, which Bengaluru-based start-up TeamIndus was working on, has been called off because funds for the project could not be mobilised.

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) officials have confirmed the development and said the contract is in limbo because the mission could not mobilise funds.

While TeamIndus CEO Rahul Narayan was not immediately available for comment, sources said the Bengaluru-based start-up could not mobilise the Rs 2 billion needed to hire a dedicated polar satellite launch vehicle to land a spacecraft and rover on the moon.

The Ken first reported the development that TeamIndus and Isro had called off their GLXP launch contract, which Business Standard independently confirmed with sources in Isro and among industry members. 

To meet the deadline to grab the Google Lunar X Prize, the launch had been scheduled for March end. 
First Published: Tue, January 09 2018. 12:37 IST

