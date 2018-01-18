Tech majors urge Trump administration to keep work permits for H-1B spouses

Business and tech groups — representing com Inc., Google, Inc. and other — are urging the Trump administration not to halt work authorisations for of immigrants who have specialty worker H-1B visas and are seeking permanent residency. The request, in a letter late Wednesday, comes as the Department of Homeland Security plans to issue a proposal to remove the work eligibility of these of H-1B holders, according to its Fall 2017 agenda. The groups said they expect the move next month. It would be one of the agency’s early steps to regulate high-skilled as Congress debates other issues, such as the status of refugees and undocumented immigrants brought to the U. S. as children.

Technology have relied on H-1B visas to hire foreign talent, particularly in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Critics say some have abused the program to displace American workers.

A 2015 rule issued by the administration allows work permits for who otherwise couldn’t be employed while H-1B holders seek permanent resident status -- a process that can take a decade or longer. More than 104,000 have been granted work authorisation since the H-4 rule was enacted, according to DHS’s Citizenship and Services.

groups including the Information Technology Council, the US Chamber of Commerce and BSA-The Software Alliance wrote to Citizenship and Services to urge the government to keep the H-4 program.

“It is a function of the failure to reform our nation’s system that this group of H-4 -- the majority of whom are women -- continue to face uncertainty and may be prevented from working while they wait here for bureaucratic backlogs to be cleared,” the letter said.

Dean Garfield, chief executive officer of the Information Technology Council, said in a phone interview Wednesday, “To the extent that a spouse isn’t able to work, it makes coming to the United States less attractive.”

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, Republican Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah questioned Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on the proposal.

“The 2015 rule seemed to me to be a pretty sensible policy,” Hatch said. “Can you explain why DHS is planning to rescind this policy?”

Nielsen replied that she would look into the matter, while adding, “Unfortunately, over the years, in general, we have gotten away from the intent of Congress with respect to some of the categories.”

Hatch said on the Senate floor Wednesday that he plans to reintroduce legislation next week to revise the high-skilled program to "help end our stupid practice of educating people here in the United States and then sending them back home to compete against us."

Other proposals listed on the DHS agenda include changing the H-1B petitioning process to revise the definition of "specialty occupation" to admit the “best and brightest foreign nationals” and reduce fraud and abuse of training options. Bloomberg