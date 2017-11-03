The iPhone selling better than ever? Cook says Apple doubled its revenues from India

has doubled its revenues in the September quarter from India on a year on year basis as sales of its flagship iPhone continue to rise and people also begin buying into the rest of its ecosystem of iPads and Macs.

In a call with investors and analysts on Friday, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said “Revenue from emerging markets outside of greater China was up 40 per cent, with great momentum in India, where revenue doubled year over year.”

While Cook did not break out specifics for India, his comments indicated that not only was the iPhone selling better than ever but so were iPads and Macs. said it saw double-digit growth of purchases of both the devices from enterprise and education customers in India.

On a standalone basis, he said were up by 39 per cent year on year.

India is the second largest smartphone market in the world, which is dominated by phones running on Google’s Android operating system. Out of the 110 million odd smartphones that ship in the country every year, it is estimated that controls just a 3 per cent share. While the company has been witnessing double-digit growth in India, experts believe it isn’t enough given the small base of its operations here.

Despite the extremely positive outlook on India, Cook agreed that was still a sliver of India’s smartphone market when questioned by an analyst on what it would take for to be even more successful in India.

“It's building stores. It's building channels. It's building markets. It's building the developer ecosystem. It's having the right product lineup for the market. And I feel like we're making good progress there and are gaining understanding of the market, but we still have a long way to go, which I sort of see as an opportunity instead of a problem,” said Cook in response.

A first step to that commitment to India came with setting up a manufacturing plant in Bengaluru earlier this year. In the three months that ended September, Cook reported that majority of the iPhone SEs sold in India were manufactured at its local plant and was hopeful that the move would help it save money in the long term through the avoidance of compounding taxes.

Another glimmer of hope which Cook has long believed will help boost growth of iPhones in India has been better network connectivity. He reported that with the way Jio and Airtel are investing in the area, cell service in India is materially better than it was 12 months ago, acknowledging that the change has been made in a very short period of time.