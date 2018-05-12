This Gurugram-based start-up brings cashless remote diagnosis to villages

The plight of the Indian farmer is not new Stuck in the debt cycle and falling victim to extreme weather conditions, hardly save enough to address their issues. According to a report, expenditure pushes an additional 39 million people back into poverty in India every year.

Providing a cure to this solution, a Gurugram-based Gramin Care is taking baby steps to provide primary to at a nominal rate.

“Unfortunately I am not an or a board member that I can write a cheque of large amount for the underprivileged. So through my initiative I am doing my bit to give back to the society,” says Ajoy Khandheria, founder of Gramin Care, who has so far invested in over a dozen start-ups.

Khandheria however clarifies Gramin is not a non-profit initiative. “It is a misconception that one can’t make money in India. As soon as we change consumer behavior in India, we will over time find ourselves in a good position to be commercially lucrative as well.”



The follows a digital set-up which handholds the farmer from the primary centre to the hospital, if required.

Unlike government clinics, it maintains electronic records of the patient for his entire life. Physical examinations are done by the nurses and these data are then uploaded through an electronic health record platform onto the The doctor examines that and then talks to the patient via Since the data of the whole family is available on cloud, it make diagnosis of genetic diseases easier.

This process is completely Gramin provides an annual health card for at a nominal rate of Rs 120 for a family of four. This prepaid card compels the farmer to revisit instead of going to the village doctor, who might be underqualified, says Khandheria.

has teamed up with cooperative fertiliser major to setting up of primary care centres at Bazar outlets at Tier III and Tier IV hubs. has bought 26 per cent stake in the in return.

From female hygiene, to ECG, blood sugar, hypertension, and eye check-ups, all are treated at these primary health centres. Every 10 primary care centres are supported by one secondary nursing home equipped with a diagnostic laboratory, in-patient facility with basic and skilled nursing care. The services have so far reached over 200,000 and aim to benefit 500,000 rural Indians in a year.

Gramin Health Care, which has been operational since May 2016, has set up over 100 clinics in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. It employs over 100 nurses and is looking to exhaust these markets in a more robust manner and then move to Punjab, Maharashtra and Gujarat.