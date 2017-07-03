ThoughtWorks' Bahmni helps small, low-cost hospitals improve patient care

A home-grown open source software that can revolutionise treatment process in rural clinics

Hundreds of patients at the Jan Swasthya Sahyog (JSS) hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur used to spend hours carrying documents to different windows. ThoughtWorks’ Bahmni, an medical record system, has attempted to put an end to that.



The software platform was developed by engineers of software firm in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to help doctors keep medical records, lab reports and other related information and treat their patients better.



The objective of is to enable effective care and better performance through automation at hospitals and clinics, especially at low-resource places.



said the idea behind developing a software such as was to provide a better medical information system to thousands of rural patients. has been already been implemented in four small hospitals in India, two in Nepal and two in Bangladesh. Implementation is in progress in 25 other locations across the world.



“Most of rural India does not have a medical record system. The challenge was to help doctors by building a system and saving 10 minutes or half an hour and that potentially means saving lives. Bahmni, a combination of OpenMRS (medical record system), an open and open lab information, was developed to help doctors take decisions faster with data of patients,” Sudhir Tiwari, Managing Director, India, told Business Standard in an interview.



The company has focused on offering an opensource alternative to commercial options for hospitals, clinics, health departments in respective locations, thereby empowering medical practitioners at small places.



Going forward, will have integrated solutions for health centres using Internet of Things. “Our idea is to build expand and build towards integrated solutions, from converged Medical Infrastructure, to and and hopefully even integration with Health Information Exchanges,” said said Angshuman Sarkar, Product Architect at



While currently provides integration to some of the analytics platforms like DHIS2 (another opensource health information management system) for population reports, there are instances where it serves as a decision support system for doctors and used for drug efficacy and effectiveness studies; the company plans to build specific analytics modules on diseases such as TB, HIV on the main software.





Ayan Pramanik