Titagarh Wagons, Texmaco to diversify amid stagnant orders from Railways

Facing stagnancy in wagon orders from Indian Railways, Texmaco Rail and Engineering Limited (TREL) and Titagarh Wagons Ltd (TWL) are changing their product mix and market strategy to keep up with the changing times as well as to de-risk themselves from Indian Railways. While TREL is focusing more on railway EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and railway electrification — specialities brought in after acquisitions of Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers and Bright Power Projects (India) — TWL is concentrating more on exposure to the international market after the ...