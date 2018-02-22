Tolling contracts help MEP Infrastructure Developers with a stellar show

Mumbai-based enjoys a unique business mix among infrastructure players by being both in and road contracts. This has now started to pay off for the company. Largely a road player, with two marquee projects in and Mumbai, the company branched out into the business of road less than two years ago by bagging a clutch of contracts. Analysts are of the view that the foray into highway would prove to be an icing on the cake for the company in the future with being a low hanging fruit. The company's net sales were up 90 per cent in the December quarter at Rs 7.71 billion and the net profit went up 28 times to Rs 250 million from Rs 8.7 million because of the contracts bagged by it. “The Union government’s focus on infrastructure is good for the company. And initiatives such as Bharatmala provide a lot of opportunity in the and EPC space,” Jayant D. Mhaiskar, vice-chairman and managing director, told Business Standard.

The company has operation and maintenance contract for the Bandra-Worli sea link project worth Rs 3.25 billion for a period of three years. In September 2017, MEP Infrastructure won a five-year contract for toll collection from specified commercial vehicles at the border points of As the contractor for South Municipal Corporation (SDMC), it is responsible for toll and collection for a period of five years for Rs 12.06 billion per annum payable to SDMC on a weekly basis.

According to a Mumbai-based research analyst, who did not wish to be quoted, bagging and executing hybrid-annuity projects increases the EPC order-book of the company, which in turn generates equity for the project as the component of a highway contract comes with its own share of margins, which can further be deployed as part of equity for

Mhaiskar added the sector is evolving and a lot of traction has been achieved around the issues affecting the projects in the past. Earlier, the infrastructure projects were impacted by delays in land acquisitions and receiving environment and forest clearances.

In October, the Union Cabinet cleared the Bharatmala project to construct 20,000 km of highways connecting western and eastern parts of the country at an estimated investment of Rs 7 trillion.

Besides continuing to reap benefits from its business, the company should focus on executing hybrid-annuity contracts as they would give them good returns in the future.

MEP Infra started the business in December 2002 with a collection of toll at the five entry points and as on date, it has completed 116 projects with an aggregate of 218 toll plazas and 1,349 lanes.

It has a pan-India footprint in operation, maintenance, transfer and operations in road infrastructure. The company forayed into the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) space, a couple of years ago, with the win of six hybrid annuity mode projects in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

MEP Infra has 10 operational projects — 6 toll collection projects in 6 states, 3 OMT projects and 1 BOT (build-operate-transfer) project.