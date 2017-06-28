Top garment firms eye cost-friendly Ethiopia for expansion

With the cost of business going up in India and competition increasing from neighbouring countries, garment
manufacturers are now looking at Ethiopia
to set up manufacturing. Indian firms, which have lined up over Rs 600 crore in investments in that country, say Ethiopia
gives duty-free access to Europe and US markets.
The companies
setting up shop in the African nation include Raymond, Arvind Ltd, Best Corporation, and JJ Mills, among others.
Raymond
is investing about Rs 130 crore in a plant to manufacture two million jackets. The company has expanded its footprint through the acquisition of a garment
unit in southern Ethiopia.
"The rationale behind choosing Ethiopia
was to get cost advantages in terms of labour, power, duties," Sanjay Behl, CEO-Lifestyle, Raymond, had earlier said.
Labour cost in Ethiopia
is half that in India, and the local government does not insist on investing in land and buildings. Power cost is also below Rs 2 compared with Rs 7 in India, and there are duty advantages when exporting to Europe and the US, making products competitive for global markets.
R Rajkumar, managing director, Best Corporation
Ltd, said, “We need to be competitive to stay in this business, for which we need lot of support from the local government, including tax advantages, which Ethiopia
is giving”.
Duty-free to US and Europe is key attraction, which India doesn't offer. At present, this is the reason Indian players are not able to compete with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other countries.
The government in Ethiopia
is developing industry
estates and delivering them on a ready-to-use basis. Indian companies
just need to move with their machines.
Of course there are challenges, such as training of local people, and creating an eco-system, but Africa is going to be the next destination for garment
manufacturing, Indian companies
say.
Best Corporation, which will start production in the next six months, is setting up a 1,000-machine factory at a cost of Rs 30 crore to meet the demands of the US market. Ethiopia
offers the company an advantage as garments attract no duty in that country, while man-made fibre garments suffer a duty of 15-30 per cent in India.
Arvind Ltd
said that it has decided to set up a garment
factory in Ethiopia
to take advantage of lower labour cost, duty savings and lower shipment time to US markets. The company is planning to invest around Rs 100 crore.
