Automobile Solutions, part of Group, has acquired Bengalaru-headquartered The start-up provides vehicle inspection technology and CRM solutions.

While the company officials were not available for comments, sources confirmed the development and said it was an all-cash deal.

The start-up was founded in January 2015 by Amit Nigam and Sudhakar KSS.

It provides free vehicle inspection services for 2-wheelers and 4-wheeler vehicles as well as bike-servicing on its platform.