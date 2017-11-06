Vantage point: B2B and advanced technology start-ups on a growth path

Strengthening its position as the third largest start-up ecosystem across the world, amidst intensifying competition from countries like the UK and Israel, India continues its momentum of being one of the most vibrant landscapes for start-ups, according to NASSCOM-Zinnov report on the “Indian start-up ecosystem—traversing the maturity cycle”. Adding over 1,000 tech start-ups in 2017, taking the overall number to 5,000-5,200, India is witnessing a rapid rise in the B2B tech start-up landscape, focused on verticals such as healthtech, fintech, and e-commerce and ...