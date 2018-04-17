Vehicle-finance firms in fast lane; share prices up 7-17% in past one month

The share prices of vehicle-finance companies are up 7-17 per cent in the past one month.

One reason being that the companies are expected to post a strong set of numbers for the January-March 2018 quarter (Q4), mainly because of hefty vehicle sales. Notably, the trend is likely to continue till FY19, and this should reflect favourably on the share price returns, despite their outperformance in the past one year. “Considering the healthy demand for commercial and utility vehicles, we expect Shriram Transport Finance (STF) and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFC) ...