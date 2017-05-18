Voda offers 45 GB free data with 4G phones on Amazon. Here's how to get it

Telecom major Vodafone is offering 45 GB of additional free data in partnership with e-commerce player Amazon India on select The offer is valid for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers on purchase of Amazon-exclusive from May 11 to June 30.

According to the terms & conditions of the offer, you will be required to recharge for a minimum of 1GB data pack to get 9 GB of additional data free of cost. Once you enrol for the offer, you get 9 GB of additional data on monthly data recharge of 1GB or more for 5 months.

Here are the steps to avail of the Vodafone free offer:

Buy an Amazon-exclusive smartphone (click here for complete list) Insert your Vodafone SIM in SIM 1 slot, in case of dual SIM phone, and wait for the activation message that reads “You are eligible for Vodafone Amazon Buy 1GB or above pack & Get 9 GB for 5 Recharges with maximum validity of 5 months.” Once you get the message, prepaid subscribers can recharge with 1GB or above data pack to get 9 GB free data automatically. For postpaid subscribers, those with 1GB or above data plans in their rental are eligible and the free 9 GB of data will be added to the existing data within 48 hours.

Additional terms & conditions for the offer:

For prepaid subscribers, 9 GB of free data is valid for only 28 days and you can avail of the 9 GB offer up to five times or a maximum of 5 months , whichever comes first.

For postpaid subscribers, 9 GB of free data is valid for 5 billing cycles with a condition that you have 1 GB or higher pack throughout the promo period. Vodafone reserves the right to disconnect the free data if the base data pack is disconnected or discontinued during the offer period.