Voda offers 45 GB free data with 4G phones on Amazon. Here's how to get it

Move comes amid full-blown data war since Reliance Jio's entry into the telecom data space

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Vodafone offers 45 GB extra data if you buy Amazon exclusive 4G smartphone

Telecom major Vodafone is offering 45 GB of additional free data in partnership with e-commerce player Amazon India on select 4G smartphones. The offer is valid for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers on purchase of Amazon-exclusive 4G smartphones from May 11 to June 30.

According to the terms & conditions of the offer, you will be required to recharge for a minimum of 1GB data pack to get 9 GB of additional 4G data free of cost. Once you enrol for the offer, you get 9 GB of additional 4G data on monthly data recharge of 1GB or more for 5 months. 

Here are the steps to avail of the Vodafone free 4G offer:
  1. Buy an Amazon-exclusive 4G smartphone (click here for complete list)
  2. Insert your Vodafone SIM in SIM 1 slot, in case of dual SIM phone, and wait for the activation message that reads “You are eligible for Vodafone Amazon Buy 1GB or above pack & Get 9 GB for 5 Recharges with maximum validity of 5 months.”
  3. Once you get the message, prepaid subscribers can recharge with 1GB or above data pack to get 9 GB free data automatically.
  4. For postpaid subscribers, those with 1GB or above data plans in their rental are eligible and the free 9 GB of 4G data will be added to the existing data within 48 hours.
Additional terms & conditions for the offer:

For prepaid subscribers, 9 GB of free 4G data is valid for only 28 days and you can avail of the 9 GB offer up to five times or a maximum of 5 months , whichever comes first.

For postpaid subscribers, 9 GB of free 4G data is valid for 5 billing cycles with a condition that you have 1 GB or higher pack throughout the promo period. Vodafone reserves the right to disconnect the free data if the base data pack is disconnected or discontinued during the offer period.

