WannaCry ransomware: 48k cyber attack instances in India, says Quick Heal

The attack is not focused towards any particular industry but it is widely spread across industries

Security software maker Quick Heal says it has detected over 48,000 instances of the WannaCry ransomware attack in India, targeting both enterprises as well as individuals using systems running Microsoft's Windows OS.The WannaCry bug for which India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) issued a critical warning on April 13, has crippled systems across 150 countries especially healthcare and transport networks. But in a webcast on Monday, CERT-In said that India had not been affected as badly by the attack."The attack is not focused towards any particular industry but it is widely spread across industries especially those organisations which are online and connected. In the last few days, we have received distressed calls from customers belonging to verticals like education, banking, financial, manufacturing, healthcare and even from few services sectors," said Sanjay Katkar, MD and CTO at Quick Heal, in a statement.Quick Heal said that 60 per cent of the attacks were targeted at .

BS Reporter