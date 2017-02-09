Welspun India to invest $3mn on promotion of Egyptian cotton

After a one-time hit of Rs 501 crore on its balance sheet, home textile major has initiated damage control measures to regain the credibility it lost when leading US chains Target and Walmart pulled out its products from their stores over concerns that these may not be made of as labelled.

Welspun has entered into an agreement with the (CEA) to promote and market products worldwide at an investment of $3 million. The agreement would allow use of the logo on the packet of Welspun products for five years and also gain better access to supply.

Welspun is also exploring options to set up a manufacturing facility for home textile products in Egypt. “We foresee an increase in demand for and find an ideal condition for making Egypt one of our hubs for sourcing and manufacturing products. We are looking at the best option to utilise this opportunity,” said Dipali Goenka, chief executive officer and joint managing director,