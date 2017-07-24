When can a small shareholder appoint a director on the board?

Company
Lupin gets USFDA nod to market skin lotion
Sudipto Dey  |  New Delhi 

Pharmaceutical major Alembic's board room has witnessed the drama with small shareholders pushing for a seat on the board. Following this, legal experts point out that there are no provisions under the law that gives “automatic” right to any shareholder to appoint a director on the board, based on certain threshold shareholding.

However, Section 151 of Companies Act allows a listed company to have one director elected by small shareholders. Under the Act, a small shareholder refers to someone holding shares of nominal value of not more than Rs 20,000. 

Lalit Kumar, a partner at J Sagar Associates, said that to apply and elect such a director, small shareholders need the support of at least 1,000 such shareholders or 10 per cent of the total number of small shareholders, whichever is lower.

However, a listed company — without the need to meet any prescribed requirement — can on its own have a small shareholder director on the board, adds Kumar.

A small shareholder director, once appointed, is treated and considered as an independent director. Any of the existing independent directors could be treated as small shareholder director, provided the person has been appointed in accordance with the prescribed process under the Companies Act, say legal experts.  

Kumar says a small shareholder director has to meet all the requirements and eligibility conditions of an independent director under the Act. The person should not suffer from disqualification criteria as specified under Section 164 of the Companies Act, he says.

Legal experts point out that it is common for minority shareholders, in cases such as a joint venture investor or a private equity investor, to appoint directors on a board.  “These would be by way of a contractual agreement — generally through a shareholder agreement — but no such right is conferred by law,” says Kumar.

