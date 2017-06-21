Why this is an exciting time to build new consumer brands in India

Kanwaljeet Singh, founder and managing partner, Fireside Ventures, last week announced the first close of his maiden fund at Rs 180 crore. He tells Ranju Sarkar why it is a great time to build new in India. Edited excerpts:

What's the investment thesis for your fund?



We believe that there is a strong emerging opportunity for building in India. The growth of the like modern trade and online players; increasing consumer aspirations for new products and brands and quality of first-time entrepreneurs starting consumer businesses all contribute to this inflection point. We have already started seeing brands like Paper Boat, Fogg, ID fresh etc starting to build interesting businesses in the past 5 years.

Fireside aims to participate in this opportunity as an early stage investor and also provide strategic support to the through a network of mentors and partners.

Why are you bullish on the consumer space and brands? Have VCs made money in this space?



As mentioned above, several macro trends are converging to make this an exciting time for building new As an investor, another exciting trend is the interest among strategics and larger PE players to invest/acquire exciting brands. We have seen growing acquisitory interest from strategic (Indulekha oil by HUL, Himalaya Water by Tata, Kesh King by Emami, B Natural by ITC etc). Partners like Avendus are also helping build this ecosystem.

What's been your track-record in terms of exits and returns at Helion and otherwise?



I have been involved in several marquee businesses from inception. Apart from investments in brands like Paper Boat, Epigamia, Licious, etc as a personal investor, I have invested in brands like ID fresh, Yepme, Lifecell etc from the Helion portfolio.

Why have family offices taken to VCs like bees? What kind of returns do they expect?



We found strong interest from family offices who have in-depth knowledge of the consumer space and believe in this opportunity. Apart from seeing this as a strong investment thesis, several of our investors are keen to also participate in future rounds of investing in these and also believe Fireside will become a source of new developments and innovation in this space.

How is the fund-raising environment, given a lot of money for India was raised last year? Any comment on the overall environment.



Since Fireside is an exclusive consumer-brand focused fund, we saw strong interest from family offices and investment groups like Westbridge Capital.

A lot of early-stage funds, but why few are targeting mid-stage, where there's a crunch?



I believe that investing is a virtuous cycle. As the funnel of good quality, early-stage get built, mid stage and growth capital always follows. We have seen this in several of our portfolio - Hector Beverages (Paper Boat), Drums Foods (Epigamia), Licious, ID Fresh etc.

Funding had dried up... Do you see fund-raising easing for start-ups? What's the evidence?



As I said earlier, is an emerging space and there is a lot of interest to invest from HNIs and family offices. The traditional tech VCs are still not looking at his space actively but specialist funds like Fireside aim to fill that gap for early stage institutional funding.

How has venture capital done in India for LPs from an exit perspective?



Exits till date have been relatively few and a lot of are still in build-out mode. Since a lot of early stage investors are in the end of life stage for their funds, we should see a lot more exits in the next 2-3 years.