Wipro opens Data Discovery Platform for businesses on Microsoft Azure

Wipro, India’s third-largest IT services firm, said it has made its cloud-based Data Discovery Platform available for customers on through a “pay-per-insight” model.

To be hosted on Microsoft’s cloud computing platform Azure, the Data Discovery Platform is a analytics-as-a-service solution that can enhance the ability of businesses in sectors such as banking and financial services, retail, energy, education, and manufacturing to make better decisions using pre-built applications.

The platform can be used by businesses through an outcome-based model. “Data Discovery Platform leverages Microsoft’s Intelligence Suite, which includes HDInsight, Stream Analytics, Data Lake Analytics, machine learning, and Power BI to build analytical applications,” said the company in a statement, adding that both and have collaborated in areas such as engineering, solution enhancement, and joint-go-to-market strategy.

“Today, the platform is a significant enabler of analytics-led digital transformation delivering analytics-as-a-service to organisations. We believe that this is a reflection of the Data Discovery Platform’s maturity and Microsoft’s confidence in the prowess of this platform," said Pallab Deb, vice-president and global head (Analytics) at

Industry analysts say such a solution will need appropriate selling methods, be it data and services packaged or otherwise, as the platform is digital in nature.

“This is going to be a different offering from that of traditional software services. needs a new-age approach to sell such a platform. Even though there is enough demand for such data analytics-based solutions, this cannot be sold like any traditional technology service,” said Sanchit Vir Gogia, founder and chief executive, Greyhound Research.

This should help businesses use in a cost-effective way, said Pareekh Jain of HfS Research India. “While the use of technology, such as big and Internet of Things, may be as good as any other IT firm, Wipro’s experience of working with a varied set of clients will give the company an edge in terms of the right business use cases," added Jain.