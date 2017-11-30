Xiaomi announces 'Desh ka smartphone' Redmi 5A with 8-day battery life

JUST IN
Over 4 mn Indians signed up as blood donors on Facebook
Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

India’s leading smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched Redmi 5A smartphone on November 30. Dubbed as ‘Desh ka smartphone’, the device houses 3,000 mAh battery, which according to company’s claim offers 8 day power backup.
 
The Redmi 5A seems to a minor upgrade over the predecessor Redmi 4A. However, going by the company’s claim, some critical changes have been done inside the phone – especially in terms of battery and charging technology -- that makes it a compatible device to beat electricity and power woes of India.

 
Going by the specifications, the Redmi 5A a 5-inch HD (1280x720) screen with three capacitive buttons below it. It is powered by a Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz, coupled with 16 GB/ 32 GB internal storage and 2 GB / 3 GB RAM, respectively. There is a microSD slot that can accommodate a chip of up to 128 GB storage to expand the device storage. The phone runs Android Nougat covered under Xiaomi’s proprietary MIUI 9 theme on the top.
 
The handset sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP front facing selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Among other features, the primary camera supports burst mode, panorama mode and HDR mode.
 
In terms of connectivity, the budget device covers major options including 4G LTE, VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and micro-USB for data transfer, but cuts down on a fingerprint scanner.
 
The phone is priced at Rs 4,999 for the base model with 16 GB internal storage and 2 GB RAM, and  Rs 6,999 for top model with 32 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart, Mi Store and offline retail stores starting December 7.
First Published: Thu, November 30 2017. 14:17 IST

