Xiaomi launches Redmi Y-series selfie smartphones, ropes in Katrina Kaif

China-based electronics maker Xiaomi on Thursday introduced the with the launch of the and Lite in India. The company has roped in Bollywood celebrity to endorse the selfie-centric smartphone series. The budget smartphones will go on sale starting November 8 on Amazon India and Mi online store.

The and Lite look almost identical but are different in terms of specifications and camera set-ups.

The key differentiator for the and Lite is the selfie camera, which is also the key feature of the new series. The sports a 16-megapixel front camera assisted with LED flash, while the Lite sports a 5 MP selfie camera without LED flash.

Another difference lies in the strength of the processor, internal storage and RAM. The is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 system on chip (SoC), coupled with two storage and RAM options – 32GB/3GB and 64GB/4GB. The Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage.

Both the smartphones sport 5.5-inch HD screens covered with Gorilla Glass for protection against accidental scratches. There is a 13 MP camera assisted with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) technology and LED flash in both the devices. The smartphones can house dual SIM cards and there is a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage. Both the devices run on 3,080 mAh battery.

As for the pricing, the is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base model and Rs 10,999 for the higher model. The Lite is priced at Rs 6,999.