YES Bank Q2 net jumps 25% to Rs 1,003 cr; bad loans spike

Private lender saw a rise in net by 25.1 per cent to Rs 1,003 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 802 crore in year ago period.



Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.82% at end-Sept, compared with 0.97% a quarter earlier and 0.83% in the year-ago period.



(NII) for the quarter rose by 33.5 per cent to Rs 18,885 crore. Other which includes fees and commissions. rose by 35.4 per cent to Rs 1,248 crore.Total deposits for the quarter rose by 23.4 per cent to Rs 1,57,989 crore with current and savings accounts growing by 6.9 per cent over the previous year. Total advances grew by 34.9 per cent to Rs 1,48,675 crore as on September 30, 2017.The bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was at 17.8 per cent and Tier-I was at 13.2 per cent as on September 30, 2017.